What Embracing The Viral 'Quiet Life' Trend Can Do For You

Concepts like minimalism, mindfulness, and even TikTok's "soft life" trend, have made more and more people embrace the quiet life. And it's easy to see why.

With a culture that's hyper-focusesd on productivity, ambition, success, and being busy all the time, we've become conditioned to believe that sitting down without any background noise for a few minutes is somehow wrong. To-do lists and reminder apps have replaced moments spent in quiet reflection and whatever little time we do get to ourselves, we spend scrolling aimlessly through Instagram or Facebook. Career and life coach, Emily Button-Lynham told Metro, "We're taught by society that we should be doing more. When we stop, there is that sense we're not doing enough and we're not living up to our potential. So carving out a quiet time to slow down sometimes can be quite uncomfortable."

What is a quiet life? According to the viral videos on TikTok, a quiet life is about romanticizing the simple things — doing your makeup mindfully, reading a book curled up in bed on a Friday night, opting to spend a few minutes walking your dog through a lush green scenic walkway, etc. It's about disengaging from social media whenever you can. It's also minimizing distractions and letting go of people or experiences that are not serving you. Unsurprisingly, embracing this trend can do a lot for you — emotionally, mentally, and even physically.