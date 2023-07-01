What To Know About Days Of Our Lives Star, Kristian Alfonso

Kristian Alfonso is best known for her role as Hope Williams Brady on the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives." The actor first made her debut on the sudser in 1983 as a legacy character born to Addie Horton and Doug Williams. She quickly became a fan favorite among viewers. When the character was paired with the likes of Peter Reckell's Bo Brady, the two went on to become soap opera royalty as one of the most beloved super couples on daytime television. However, it wasn't always Alfonso's dream to be a soap star. When she was young, she aspired to become a professional figure skater.

The Massachusetts native worked hard on her skill and even became a gold medalist at the Junior Olympics (via TV Overmind). Sadly, Alfonso's skating career was cut short when she suffered a debilitating injury from a tobogganing accident. Her life was changed, and she was forced to look towards other career paths. She eventually broke into the modeling business and had graced the cover of more than 30 magazines by the time she was 15. She even appeared in major publications like Vogue and Harper's Bazaar during that time.

Alfonso later started acting and appeared in the TV movie "The Star Maker" in 1981 before being hired at "Days of Our Lives."