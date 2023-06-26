What Happened To Pluto Pillow After Shark Tank?

The Pluto Pillow made its way onto the "Shark Tank" stage for Season 12, Episode 24, which aired in May 2021. The product is a customizable pillow that is created with your specific needs in mind to get you a great night's sleep. According to the company's About Us page, each customer fills out a questionnaire on their sleeping habits and personal preferences, and then their pillow is made-to-order based on variations in thickness, firmness, and more. "Our goal is to build the world's most loved sleep and comfort brand — and we're starting with custom-creating sleep pillows at scale," the page reads.

The company's founders, Susana Saeliu and Kevin Li, appeared on "Shark Tank" to pitch the product and asked for an investment of $400,000 with a 5% equity stake. The sharks were impressed with the sales numbers, but four of them declined to invest due to the costs associated with creating each pillow and other concerns. However, shark Robert Herjavec — who you also may know from Dancing With the Stars — offered a $400,000 investment, matching what Saeliu and Li were looking for. The twist? Herjavec wanted 20% equity in the company instead of 5%. Saeliu and Li tried to get him to drop it to 9% or 10%, but when he would not, they stepped away.