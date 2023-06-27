The Complete Evolution Of Elisabeth Shue

Over the course of her life, Elisabeth Shue has been many things. She's been a soccer player, a commercial actress, an '80s teen fave, an Oscar-nominated leading lady, a mother, a college student, and a television mainstay, though not necessarily in that order. She's had periods when she had many movies coming out at once, and she has had times when she's gone a while between high-profile projects.

The sense that Shue frequently disappears from public life for long stretches at a time might stem from the fact that she is uninterested in her own celebrity, but she loves being an actor. That's why, no matter how her career is going at any given time, she seems ultimately fine with where life takes her. "I just really enjoy the work that I do," she told Pop Entertainment. "I find things. Every year, I seem to find one movie. Even if it doesn't see the light of day, I still find a film that challenges me as an actress. I still work with people I really respect. As long as I can do that, that's really the point."

That state of acceptance, however, took a while to settle into. Read on for a look back at the complete evolution of Elisabeth Shue, from her time on television in the '80s all the way up through her current status as a happily working mom of three who doesn't mind getting older.