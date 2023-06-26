Everything You Need To Know About Hallmark's 2023 Christmas In July Event

For so many of us, the Hallmark Channel is a holiday staple. Some of the best movies to watch every Christmas are Hallmark Channel originals, and consequently, the network has solidified itself as a place where so many people head for holiday vibes when the season begins. If you're a regular Yuletide fanatic, you may be pleased to find out that you don't have to wait for December for the festivities to commence. In fact, they're actually right around the corner.

Hallmark's Christmas in July lineup actually gets its start in June, so not only do we get a taste of the holiday season months ahead of time, but this Christmas-centric channel is sure to start the celebration as early as possible. If, like us, you "need a little Christmas, right this very minute" despite the fact that we're approaching the dog days of summer, then you'll be happy to know that this year's Christmas in July lineup will give viewers holiday movies every day, and even some brand new premieres.