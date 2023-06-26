Lew Palter, Actor Who Starred In One Of Titanic's Most Devastating Scenes, Dead At 94

Longtime character actor Lew Palter has died at age 94, his daughter Catherine confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter, citing lung cancer as his cause of death on May 21. While his name may not be familiar, his characters most certainly are. His long career included a turn in the film "First Monday in October" as a Supreme Court judge, plus appearances in TV shows as varied as "The Flying Nun," "Delvecchio," and "L.A. Law."

However, Palter may be best known for one of the most memorable scenes from the beloved film "Titanic." He played the real-life figure Isidor Straus, the politician and co-owner of Macy's department store. He and his wife, Ida, were among the passengers of the luxury ship, which sank in the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912 after striking an iceberg. In one of the film's most heart-wrenching scenes (as seen on YouTube), Palter's Isidor holds Elsa Raven's Ida close in bed as the water rushes into their cabin. In the background, we hear the ship's musicians play "Nearer My God to Thee." (We're tearing up even as we speak.)

The film originally contained a scene of the Strauses on the deck, where women and children are frantically being ushered into lifeboats. "Please, Ida, get into the boat!" Palter pleads. Raven insists, "No! We've been together 40 years. And where you go, I go. Don't argue, Isidor. You know that's no good." Palter's resigned look and nod tells us everything we need to know.