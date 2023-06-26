3 Things To Know About Azelaic Acid When Deciding Which Formula Is For You

While it's possible for the occasional flare-up to occur here and there, many skin issues such as hyperpigmentation and uneven texture can be deep-rooted, taking ages to fix. Waiting for months, or even years, for discoloration to fade isn't something that anyone wants to do. Many people may turn to super-strength treatments like chemical exfoliants and retinoids to fix it fast — however, many of them aren't suitable for sensitive skin.

There's a common belief that in order to see radical differences in the skin, one must use some harsh or prescription-strength treatment. Yet azelaic acid proves otherwise. Found in wheat, barley, and some fungi produced by the skin, azelaic acid is an anti-inflammatory ingredient that clears out the pores and evens out the epidermis.

Although the azelaic acid found in skin care products is synthetic, it still works to heal rosacea, fade pigmentation, and promote skin cell turnover. Best of all, it's gentle, can be used on sensitive skin, and can be applied during the day and night. Similar to other chemical exfoliants, azelaic acid comes in different strengths. If you're thinking about using azelaic acid to refresh your face, here's how to handle the gentle exfoliant.