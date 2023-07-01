What Does It Mean If You Have A Normal Skin Type?

Knowing your skin type goes a long way in determining which skincare products you need to use and what regimen works best for you. Yes, most products are beneficial, but there are some products that can worsen your condition if you have oily skin. Similarly, if you have dry skin, products like clay masks can only cause your skin to become drier. Some people have combination skin which has both oily and dry zones.

Overall, there's a lot of freedom that comes with knowing your skin type and you can reach your goals faster without much hindrance. However, some people don't have either oily or dry skin. Their skin type is "normal," and that in itself might sound too good to be true. Normal skin might sound like an oxymoron or some unheard-of concept that nobody knew existed, but it's real. There are people walking among us without fear of oily T-zones or peeling faces. If this sounds like you, first of all, yes. Secondly, there are ways you can decide for good if you have normal skin.