Everything Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Have Said About Having Kids Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took many by surprise when they went public with their romance in early 2021. The pair immediately became one of the most talked about celebrity couples, striking interest from their collective fans. It was clear that the duo was moving quickly and had fallen head over heels for one another when they began sharing PDA-filled moments in public and on social media. They also started to talk about starting a family together, revealing that they wanted to add another child to their blended family.

Kardashian and Barker didn't take much time to decide they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, and in October 2021, the Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the reality star in Santa Barbara, California. Of course, she said yes, and members of the Barker and Kardashian families were in attendance to celebrate with them following their big moment.

In May 2022, the happy couple officially tied the knot in a lavish bash held in Italy. Their wedding plans and ceremony were documented for Kardashian's reality series, as was the couple's struggle to conceive a child together. However, in June 2023, Kardashian confirmed that she was pregnant with Barker's child during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.