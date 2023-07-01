What Happened To The Backstreet Boys?

The '90s will always be remembered as the era of the boy band, a decade that spawned the likes of New Kids on the Block, *NSYNC, 98 Degrees, and many more. Above them all, however, stood a group that was not only at the forefront of the boy band explosion, but one that has stood the test of time: Backstreet Boys, consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson.

The group was founded in 1993, with their manager placing the members — then teenagers — in what's been described as a "boy band boot camp," during which they performed and rehearsed for hour after hour until they became a well-oiled singing-and-dancing unit. They released their first single in 1995, but it wasn't until 1997 that the band unveiled the song that changed everything: "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," now a pop classic that remains one of the band's musical calling cards.

The five performers have had their individual ups and downs over the years — including the heartbreaking death of Nick Carter's younger brother Aaron Carter in 2022 — but they've continued to persevere. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, the group continues to wow audiences and deliver well-worn hits to crowds of nostalgic fans. Their success and talent are unquestioned, yet the three-decade journey that's brought them where they are has been a wild ride. So buckle up to find out what happened to the Backstreet Boys.