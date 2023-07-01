Did Justin Theroux Have A Girlfriend When He First Met Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Aniston has stolen hearts ever since she took on the iconic role of Rachel Green in "Friends." Aniston has an irresistible charm that draws in celebs and fans alike. As a result, the beloved actor has had several high-profile relationships throughout her time in the spotlight. During the first season of "Friends," Aniston was in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Daniel McDonald. After a short fling with Counting Crows lead singer Adam Duritz, she began seeing Sandra Bullock's ex, Tate Donovan.

Following their split, he actually appeared on "Friends" as Rachel's crush, Joshua. And then came one of Aniston's most publicized relationships: Brad Pitt. The future star couple first met in 1994 when their managers introduced them. But they wouldn't go on their first date until 1998 when Pitt ended his engagement to Gwyneth Paltrow and Aniston finished things with Donovan. In 1999, Aniston and Pitt confirmed their engagement at a Sting concert. And in 2000, they had a grand wedding featuring 50,000 flowers, 200 guests, and a large gospel choir, at an estimated cost of $1 million.

Even though they ended things in 2005, the stars remain good friends. And, after a few short relationships with the likes of Vince Vaughn and John Mayer, Aniston found another one of her great loves in her future husband Justin Theroux. Many believed that the couple started dating in 2011, while Theroux was still in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Heidi Bivens. But Aniston was quick to put the infidelity rumors to rest.