General Hospital's Gregory Harrison's Other Life As A Hallmark Star

Soap opera stars and Hallmark stars have some overlap. Alison Sweeney spent just over 20 years on the NBC soap "Days of Our Lives" and has also starred in Hallmark films like "The Wedding Veil" and the series "Murder, She Baked." Ryan Peavey appeared in "General Hospital" before landing the Hallmark film "Unleashing Mr. Darcy."

As one of the older stars to frequent Hallmark Media programming, Gregory Harrison has enjoyed a decades-long career as an actor. His career has led him to film, television, and even Broadway. Among the titles on his lengthy resume are both soap operas and movies and series for Hallmark.

On "General Hospital," Harrison plays Gregory Chase. However, as of 2023, the future of his character is uncertain due to an ALS diagnosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Regardless of how much longer he will have a character to play on "General Hospital," Harrison has found a second home with Hallmark.