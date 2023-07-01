The Most Common Makeup Myth About Breakouts Has A Shred Of Truth

Makeup is often blamed for acne, and many experts go as far as saying you should avoid putting anything on your face during a breakout. But, as you probably know, there are plenty of false facts about makeup on the internet and beyond. Makeup in itself doesn't cause acne, but certain ingredients can trigger flare-ups and affect skin health. Clinical evidence suggests that acne is due to a combination of factors, including age, sex, genetics, skin type, and hormone levels.

Smoking, drinking, and other lifestyle factors come into play, too, according to 2020 research published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health. Surprisingly, even sleep deprivation and the long-term use of electronics can lead to breakouts. For example, smartphones and tablets emit short-wavelength light, which may promote the spread of Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium that can cause acne. Scrolling on your phone or tablet at night may further increase the risk.

As the researchers note, certain beauty products are more likely to cause acne than others, depending on their texture, composition, and frequency of use. You also need to consider your skincare regimen. Common mistakes, such as sleeping with your makeup on or using harsh cleansers, can make things worse.