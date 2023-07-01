Bradley Cooper Lied To Land His First-Ever Acting Gig In Sex And The City

Sometimes, cameos can lead to decades-long careers. Adam Driver, Sebastian Stan, and Claire Danes all got their start guest starring on "Law & Order," for instance. Andrew Garfield made a brief appearance in Season 3 of "Doctor Who," and Millie Bobby Brown was onscreen for just a few seconds in "Modern Family." In fact, after years of missing out on speaking roles, she was close to quitting the business altogether.

Most Hollywood A-listers — with the exception of a few lucky nepotism hires — start off small and work their way up. It's all part of the job. Over the course of its six-season run, "Sex and the City" boasted quite the roster of famous and soon-to-be-famous guest stars including Vince Vaughn, Jon Bon Jovi, and Elizabeth Banks. Believe it or not, nine-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper's first onscreen gig was in Season 2 of the show.

And, as the story goes, he told a little white lie to get the part. Here's what we know about the actor's somewhat dishonest origins in Hollywood.