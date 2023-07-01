What Is King Charles And Queen Camilla's Secret To Wedded Bliss? An Expert Decodes Their Bond

King Charles and Queen Camilla have enjoyed a strong connection for decades. In his authorized biography of King Charles, Jonathan Dimbleby describes Charles' early reaction to Camilla, writing, per Vanity Fair, "with all the intensity of first love—he lost his heart to her almost at once." While the pair went on to marry other people, Charles and Camilla's relationship continued, first as friends, then a rekindled romance, before marrying on April 8, 2005.

Back in the 1990s, Camilla told Charles that loving him was "easier than falling off a chair." In that same conversation and over the years, Charles has remarked on Camilla's steadfast devotion. In his first speech after becoming king, Charles referenced how much he values her support, saying, "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla," per the Daily Mail.

Like all couples, it isn't all sunshine and rainbows. In December 2022, a clip surfaced showing Charles' frustration when Camilla was too chatty during a royal appearance. In the high-pressured run-up to the king's coronation, a source divulged to Woman & Home, "Charles and Camilla are testy with each other ... They can't sit and have a meal without arguing, and they're getting very snippy with the staff." However, squabbles aside, Charles and Camilla have weathered years and storms of public opinion together. According to one expert, the secret to their success lies in their joint ability to look for the funny things in life.