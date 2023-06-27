Selena Gomez Repeats Stunning Swimsuit, Proving The One-Piece Silhouette Is Still In Style

One-piece swimsuit lovers, never doubt that you'll always be in style — at least Selena Gomez feels that way. The stylish 30-year-old posted a pic of herself wearing the swimwear equivalent of the "little black dress" on her Instagram story over the weekend. The one-piece in question is the creation of Solkissed, an eco-friendly California brand that features suits "ethically handmade by Peruvian women." Interestingly, this isn't Gomez's debut of the "Sabrina" swimsuit. A TikTok video shows the actor wearing the same bathing apparel during the summer of 2022 as well. If she's repurposing, she's clearly serious about her fashion sustainability!

Judging by this swimsuit post, Gomez has been feeling fulfilled since returning from Paris, where she's spent the past two months filming "Emilia Perez," according to another Instagram post. The series of photos she shared attests to her time in the City of Light: "I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can't wait to share more soon! Love you all." Now, the talented actor can finally take a break and catch some rays.