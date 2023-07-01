Kate Middleton's Dog Helped Her Pick Prince George's Name

Choosing a baby name can be a daunting task with so many options and a level of permanence to consider. However, for someone in the royal family, like Kate Middleton, it's even more tricky. Aside from the fact that they were in charge of naming the future of the monarchy, the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, also had to select a name for their first child that was grounded in tradition. "Family links are tremendously important in this. You want a name that resonates, a name that's got family links and is popular," royal commentator Richard Fitzpatrick told BBC News following the birth of Kate and William's third son, Prince Louis.

Indeed, choosing names for her children was a process that Kate has been open about. In October 2022, she took a tour at Royal Surrey County Hospital, where she talked with some moms, according to People magazine. "She just really talked about her own children, including how they chose their names. A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice," deputy director of Midwifery Amy Stubbs said. "She said they were their favorite names and that obviously, the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure," she added. As it turns out, Kate reportedly got some baby naming help from an unlikely source: her dog.