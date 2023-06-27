Is DAYS' Lamon Archey Ready For Another Stint As Eli? The Actor Weighs In

"Days of Our Lives" fan favorite Lamon Archey is back in Salem as Eli Grant, and viewers couldn't be more excited. Eli left the show in 2022 but returned for Christmas and to celebrate Juneteenth. However, the real reason the character is back in action is to help find his father-in-law, Abe Carver (James Reynolds), who is dealing with amnesia and has been kidnapped. Archey told Soap Opera Digest that he filmed for the soap for a couple of weeks and believed his latest stint would last about a month. "It's always good to be back and see some of the people that I spent so much time working with day in and day out. It's never a bad time being back there with my 'DAYS' peeps," he stated. Archey even admitted that he'd be ready for another appearance on the sudser. "If I'm available and 'DAYS' calls, I'm always up to find out what the storyline is about, see if it's something that's of interest to me, and come back for a visit," he said.

Archey also went on to gush about working with many of his former co-stars, such as Susan Seaforth Hayes and her real-life husband Bill Hayes, who played the beloved Horton family patriarchs Doug and Julie Williams. Of course, he was also excited to work with Jackee Harry and Galen Gering again.

Of course, Eli can't come back to Salem without mention of his wife, Lani Price (Sal Stowers), and their twins, Jules and Carver.