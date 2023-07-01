Drew Barrymore Doesn't Buy Her Kids Christmas Gifts - Here's Why

Drew Barrymore has been very open and honest about her tumultuous childhood over the years. However, that hasn't stopped her from becoming the kind of mother she wants to be for her children, Olive and Frankie. The "50 First Dates" star has her own unique way of parenting, and it includes not buying her kids gifts at Christmas. In 2016, Barrymore spoke to Entertainment Tonight, revealing that her daughters have made her a better person, and taught her to take the high road in many situations. "They're my favorite people on the planet," she said.

"I think motherhood is just so humbling. You realize how ill-prepared we all are, how little we know," the talk show host previously told E! News. "But this love is so beyond any love you've ever known that it just kicks in, and all of a sudden, you start scrambling for all the answers and to get in touch with your gut instinct," she added.

For Barrymore, one of her gut instincts about parenting is celebrating the holiday season differently. Instead of lavishing gifts on her girls at Christmas, the actor decides to give her children life experiences that they'll be able to remember and carry with them for the rest of their days.