How To Use The Hemingway Trick To Gain Better Momentum During The Day

Beginning big tasks — think painting your bedroom wall in your favorite color or writing a book — can feel daunting. But when you do get started and feel like you're doing well, the last thing you want to do is stop.

But according to the late novelist, short-story writer, and journalist Ernest Hemingway, there is a benefit to stopping when things are going well, especially when it comes to writer's block. If you've ever tried writing a book, you'd probably already know that on some days, the words fly out of you, and on other days, they don't. According to the "The Old Man and the Sea" author, forcing yourself to stop when things are going well will only help you pick back up more easily the next morning. In a 1935 article the novelist penned for Esquire, he shared (via BBC), "The best way is always to stop when you are going good and when you know what will happen next. If you do that every day when you are writing a novel, you will never be stuck."

This piece of advice later became known as the Hemingway Trick. Unsurprisingly, it's been applied to other areas of productivity too, not only writing. It may sound unconventional, but it might just be the way to start your day in a good mood.