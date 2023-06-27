Ethereal Makeup Starts At The Base - Here's How To Select The Best Foundation

Ethereal makeup trends are taking over, and all we have to say is, "Yes, please!" If you can never get enough of fairies and mystical pixies, it's time to reclaim your youth with ethereal makeup's soft and whimsical looks. We're talking purple and pink shades, iridescent highlights, shimmering silver and gold tones, delicate strokes, and shiny accessories.

The ethereal aura thrives on romance, imagination, and lots of creativity, so it's safe to say that there's no handbook or strict rules guiding what you have to do. However, plenty of tips can point you in the right direction, with one of the most important being a barely-there base.

Since ethereal looks celebrate uniqueness and personality, there's less to cover up and more to decorate. To support this aesthetic, you need a lightweight base to showcase your inner radiance. As a result, your foundation plays a vital role in achieving this look.