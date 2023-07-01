The Meaning Behind The July Ruby Birthstone

With its stunning and sparkling deep red color, the ruby was once called "king of precious stones" in ancient India and has long been believed to be associated with spiritual and mystical energy. In the past, warriors would wear rubies into battle, believing it would protect their lives and heal their wounds. Ruby has been seen as a symbol of power and energy over the years, and many have believed that it could also aid in the cure for inflammation in the body, while others thought that the stone could warn of danger and evil (via GIA). Rubies have also been connected to health and wealth in centuries past.

Rubies have also been believed to bring happiness, passion, and courage into the lives of people who wear them. The stone is considered a symbol of protection to this day and is even thought by many to bring peace into the lives of those who utilize them. In addition, the ruby is said to help with procrastination, helping motivate and bring energy to those who may need it.

"It's also great for encouraging exploration of new thoughts and ideas, so if you have been feeling a little bit stuck, boxed in, or lacking some creativity, it really encourages you to shift your perspective and think of things in a new way," Ashley Leavy, the founder of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, tells Mbg Mindfulness.