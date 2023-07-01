How Many Kids Does Kody Brown Have With Each Of The Sister Wives?

In 2010, TLC debuted the reality TV series "Sister Wives," which followed Kody Brown, a Mormon man with three wives, who later added a fourth wife to the family. The show intrigued viewers as they learned how the Brown family spent their time and the dynamics of their complicated relationships. Over the years, much has changed within the family, including the collapse of three of Kody's marriages and problems with some of his children (via Entertainment Tonight). Today, Kody is only legally married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. In addition, he is the biological father of 15 children, as well as the adoptive father of Robyn's three oldest kids.

Kody married his first wife, Meri Brown, in 1990. They share only one child together, Leon, who came out as transgender in 2022. "I am trans. My name is Leon, and my pronouns are they/them," Leon wrote via Instagram at the time. Kody and Meri tried to have more children but were unable to fulfill that dream. However, Kody went on to father several more children with his other three wives, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. Kody and Meri legally divorced in 2014, although they remained together. However, they officially ended their relationship in 2022.