Everything You Need To Know About Kody Brown's Four Wives

TLC's mega-popular reality TV show "Sister Wives" has been following Kody Brown, his four wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn (well, some are now ex-wives), and their 18 kids since 2010. The so-called plural family is polygamist, but since having more than one spouse is illegal in the United States, Kody has legally been married to only one woman at a time, namely Meri and then Robyn.

As of late, Meri, Janelle, and Christine are no longer in a relationship with Kody, legal or spiritual, and Robyn is his only remaining wife. The family has weathered many scandals throughout the years, including getting kicked out of their church, but the public's fascination with the blended family hasn't ceased.

The show is scheduled to return for its 18th season, and it's bound to get interesting. The sister wives' lives have surely changed after their breakups with Kody Brown, and they're not looking back. Since their splits, some of the ex-sister wives are already coupled up again, while others are shifting the focus back to themselves.