Everyone Needs A Staple Summer Sweater - Here's What To Look For When Deciding On Yours

Sweaters are probably the last thing on your mind as summer approaches. After months of layering and stepping out the door hoping for better weather only to rush back in to grab a cardigan, you probably want to leave your sweater behind this time.

But, it's almost impossible to resist the allure of a cute summer sweater, especially since brands come out with striking designs just in time for the season. Also, if you live anywhere along the Atlantic Ocean or work at an office that blasts impossibly cold air through the air-conditioning, you know the value of owning a summer sweater that you can pull out of your bag and throw on to keep warm. What about those times when your friends invite you over for a late-evening backyard BBQ by the lake or you decide to go on a camping trip and the evenings are a little chillier than you expected them to be? There's always room for a sweater, no matter the season.

But the trick to finding the perfect piece for hotter weather lies in choosing the right fabric and fit, and how you style your favorite summer cardigan.