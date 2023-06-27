Gerard Piqué's Cheating News Hit Shakira At One Of Her Family's Lowest Moments

From co-headlining the Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez in 2020 to multiple Grammy wins, Shakira is a global superstar. One of her biggest hits is the wildly catchy "Hips Don't Lie," which hit number 1 on the Billboard chart in 2006. And clearly the tune is still popular — it's been streamed over a billion times on Spotify. Shakira explained the origin story behind "Hips Don't Lie," and it all comes down to her gut feeling about when one of her songs is finished.

The Colombian singer-songwriter is also a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador with a focus on early childhood education and development. She even used her own pregnancies to help the organization; she and her then-partner Gerard Piqué hosted a virtual "World Baby Shower" to support UNICEF's work with mothers and babies.

As impressive as Shakira's career and humanitarian work are, she's faced challenges in her personal life. Shakira's relationship with Piqué came to an end after he cheated on her, and Shakira revealed that she had to deal with the fallout from that at the same time that her father was in the hospital.