Ivanka Trump's Hot Girl Summer Heats Up As Donald Remains Embroiled In Legal Trouble

Former president Donald Trump is facing quite a litany of legal issues. Trump became the first president to be indicted on criminal charges, being charged with 34 offenses of falsifying business records in connection with a cover-up of payments made to Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. Over 30 federal charges followed; those are in regard to classified documents that he allegedly mishandled after leaving office. Amidst all of that, Donald is running for the presidency for the third time.

But this time around, his daughter Ivanka Trump won't be publicly involved in the campaign or his presidency if Donald wins. She told Fox News Digital that,"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena." Getting away from politics seems to have been good for Ivanka and her family: "I am loving this time with my kids, loving life in Miami and the freedom and privacy with having returned to the private sector." Ivanka also seems to be loving life beyond Miami (and without her kids) if her Instagram pics are any indication.