What Missy Elliott's Parents Really Did For A Living

Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott has definitely cemented her status as one of the most successful hip hop artists of our time, especially in the female category. Impressively, she didn't grow up in the lap of luxury but saw a lot of struggle. Her father, Ronnie Elliott, was a U.S. Marine, while her mother worked as a power company dispatcher. Incredibly brilliant as a child, Missy not only excelled in her academics but also found her passion for singing and performing.

When her dad left the Marines, life turned tragic for Missy Elliott and her mom as they faced financial problems as well as domestic violence at his hands, according to Biography. Eventually, the mother and daughter fled from their home and sought a safe haven with a relative.

Although the hardship was more than what any child should have experienced, the "Get Ur Freak On" rapper said that it motivated her to help her mother come out of that situation. In a tweet responding to a fan asking what drove her to navigate a male-dominated industry, Elliott replied, "I seen many strong women in the industry be4 me that made it through & my mom was in an abusive relationship so I told her I would make it so I could get her out of that situation & I would make sure she'd never have to work again that's what really kept me going."