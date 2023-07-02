Baby Botox Is The Preventative Treatment Taking Over The Internet - Here's How It Works

While taking care of your skin is crucial for looking your best, it can only get you so far. Aging is inevitable, and no amount of healthy lifestyle habits or products can stop its ramifications. Once those pesky fine lines start showing up, many turn to Botox, the trustworthy champion of the beauty industry.

Also known as botulinum toxin, Botox is an injectable drug that works by either temporarily paralyzing muscles or blocking certain nerves, thus minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and preventing new ones from forming. While it's commonly used for cosmetic purposes, Botox can help treat numerous health conditions, including migraines, muscle spasms, chronic pain, and others.

According to a report done by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Botox is the most popular non-invasive cosmetic treatment in the U.S., with around 4 to 5 million people getting it done on an annual basis. However, despite its popularity, not everyone seems to enjoy the frozen face Botox leaves you with, which is why Baby Botox has been taking over the Internet. Botox's younger sister, Baby Botox, differs slightly in the procedure itself, and those looking for a more natural look are loving the results.