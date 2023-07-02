Gwendlyn Brown Says She's Left 'Emotionally Scarred' After Kody's Harsh Punishments

Gwendlyn Brown has made the tumultuous relationship she has with her father, Kody Brown, known to the public. On her YouTube channel, @Gwendlyn, she takes us into her and her family's life on "Sister Wives" by posting videos of herself watching, reacting, and commenting on the TV show. She shares her raw and honest reactions and ends each episode by answering questions posted by her audience, and she does not hold back when it comes to painting the picture of her upbringing.

As you can imagine, lots of the questions people ask on her show regard the truth of the situation: was it staged/exaggerated or was it real? While Gwendlyn can't always answer for her family members that were filmed, she can for herself. "All my reactions and information will be 100% true (according to my opinion)," Gwendlyn wrote on her Patreon page.

In her episodes, Gwendlyn gets vulnerable. She shares stories from the past, what she felt during the happenings unfolding on the screen, and what she witnessed in her family members. When it comes to childhood, Gwendlyn recently shared that she has some deep wounds.