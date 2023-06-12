Why The Sister Wives Family And Fans Think Robyn Is Kody Brown's Favorite Wife

TLC's "Sister Wives" has been captivating the public eye for over a decade now, and their polygamous allure isn't subsiding even after 17 consecutive seasons. While we get ready for season 18, the breakups that have happened in the last couple of years have completely changed the plural family's dynamic.

Kody Brown, the family's patriarch, had four wives at one point — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown. The family shares 18 children altogether. However, their polyamorous union started to fall apart when Christine, the third wife, decided to leave Kody back in 2021, and for a good reason. It seems that Kody might have a favorite wife, and it's now more obvious who it is than ever before.

After Christine decided to end her spiritual union with Kody, his second wife Janelle followed in Christine's footsteps. To add insult to injury, Kody also separated from his first wife, Meri, amid the other breakups. He currently only has one wife, Robyn, who the family labeled as the favorite one before she was the last one standing alongside Kody.