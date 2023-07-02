Anna Duggar Was Unhappy About Jill And Amy's Shiny Happy People Confessions

In early June 2023, "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" premiered on Amazon Prime. The explosive docuseries features former "19 Kids & Counting" stars Jill Duggar Dillard and her cousin, Amy Duggar King, as they expose the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) and their famous family members, including Josh Duggar. With the release of "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," Jill's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, released a note on their website condemning the series. Josh's wife, Anna, who he married in 2008 and shares seven children with, has a similar opinion, according to In Touch Weekly.

A source told the publication, "Josh's wife Anna isn't a fan of Jill. While she isn't saying much, I hear that she doesn't want to watch the documentary and thinks the people who participated are toxic." Josh and the entire Duggar clan were admonished when news leaked in 2015 that he had sexually abused some of his sisters in 2003 and it was revealed that his family tried to cover it up. Jill and her sister, Jessa Seewald, spoke with Megyn Kelly to diffuse the situation, but in the end, TLC canceled "19 Kids & Counting."

In "Shiny Happy People," Jill lamented the fact she did the interview. Amy also criticized the interview and how Jim Bob and Michelle tried to hide Josh's molestation scandal. Amy has spoken out against Josh multiple times. However, she has nothing but support for Anna.