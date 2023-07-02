Jenna Bush Hager's Emotional Ectopic Pregnancy Experience

Since her ectopic pregnancy, Jenna Bush Hager has welcomed three children. She felt guilty about being pregnant again with her third child while those around her were struggling with infertility. A friend encouraged her and reminded her that her pregnancy was a celebratory matter, and her mother gave her some words to hold onto. "Everybody gets their babies when they're supposed to," Bush Hager quoted from her mother on "Today."

Now she's determined to set an example of what health can look like for her children. In this version, she doesn't rely on a scale, but rather focuses on what feels good for her body. In this pursuit of health, she met with her personal trainer and founder of the Coreplay workout Amanda Bartolomeo. Together, they shared their stories and found a common goal: to find their core. "When I first met Amanda, we started talking about finding your core and what that means metaphorically for women and, obviously, literally," Bush Hager told "Today." "I hadn't really engaged my core because I had six or seven surgeries — with C-sections, appendicitis, ectopic pregnancy — so I had sort of lost that part of me."

During another episode of "Today," Bush Hager said her ectopic pregnancy was isolating. She explained that, despite the pain, there was and is a silver lining. She noted that had she not experienced an ectopic pregnancy, she possibly would have never had her current children. "The point of this all is that there is joy and there is pain.