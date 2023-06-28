What Happened To Mother Beverage Company After Shark Tank?

When Mother Beverage Company founders Allison and Stephen Ellsworth appeared on "Shark Tank" in Season 10, the team of Sharks was impressed but not immediately sold on investing in their company. One huge issue was the fact that the husband and wife duo did not want to hire a manufacturer to make the bottles for their apple cider vinegar-infused drinks. Up until that point, the Ellsworths had been in business for 18 months and brought in half a million dollars on their own.

They'd even landed an offer from Albertsons to carry their products in locations nationwide after a successful run locally at the Dallas farmers' markets. While these were amazing achievements, most of the super wealthy "Shark Tank" stars weren't sold. However, Rohan Oza wasn't put off by their modest manufacturing plan nor the potential marketing costs associated with a soda business. He proposed a $400,000 offer in exchange for a 25% stake in Mother Beverage Company, which Allison and Stephen happily accepted.

Since its appearance on "Shark Tank," the company has undergone a massive rebrand, which has brought unprecedented success for the Ellsworths. They've expanded in every way possible, demonstrating that their thirst-quenching start-up was well worth the risk.