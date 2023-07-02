The One Reason Selena Gomez Might Never Be Able To Have Kids

Over one in 25 Americans will experience bipolar disorder at some point, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, but given how many people choose to keep their diagnosis private, the condition can seem rarer than it really is. However, those familiar with bipolar disorder, like Selena Gomez, are working to change that. The actor and singer hasn't shied away from discussing her personal struggles and the top mental health tips that have helped her in the past.

Then, in 2020, Gomez revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a chat on Miley Cyrus' Internet show "Bright Minded." Her diagnosis led Gomez to start taking medications that, at first, seemed to numb more than help. "It was just that I was gone," she told Rolling Stone. "There was no part of me that was there anymore." Eventually, she found a psychiatrist that helped her "detox" from all but two of the bipolar medications she'd been prescribed.

The remaining medications have helped Gomez reclaim the parts of herself that were previously lost, but they come with one major caveat: They might prevent the star from ever bearing children.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.