GH's Spencer And Trina Have A Long Way To Go Before They Reach Luke And Laura Status

The newest "General Hospital" super couple, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), have been touted as the next Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Laura Collins (Genie Francis). Much like their legendary predecessors, Spencer and Trina helped save the world from a diabolical Cassadine scheme. Ali and Chavez spoke to People about the comparison between the couples, and she stated, "It's hard to wrap my head around that. Anywhere you go, you say 'General Hospital' and people say 'Luke and Laura.' Generations of people still think and talk about Luke and Laura." Since Laura is Spencer's grandmother, Chavez felt that much of what made Luke and Laura popular is also in Trina and Spencer's DNA, and is grateful that the show has been overt about the correlation between the couples. "We love it, and we think that it's super smart. It's the greatest compliment we could ever get," he remarked.

Ali further explained, "Every time Spencer and Trina come together, it's magnetic and powerful. You feel the tension and it's thick." While on the surface, Spencer and Trina are nearly as popular as the iconic pairing, and both couples have helped to save the world, but that's about where the similarities end. Luke and Laura have decades of storylines under their belts, while this newest incarnation has only met in 2021, and didn't actually kiss until March 2023.

Let's compare and contrast the couples and see how Spencer and Trina measure up against Luke and Laura.