Lacey Chabert And Scott Wolf Become Brother-Sister Duo Again For Hallmark Christmas Flick

Lacey Chabert, the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, is staying true to her title in an upcoming holiday flick. She and the talented Scott Wolf are back together again on screen as brother and sister for "A Merry Scottish Christmas." The movie is a part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas lineup.

The story follows estranged siblings Lindsay and Brad, who reunite to spend the holiday season with their mother, Jo, played by Fiona Bell. Journalist Andrea Canning and literary author Audrey Schulman wrote the piece that lets the public get another taste of Chabert and Wolf's on-screen sibling love.

The film's stars acted as brother and sister on Fox's "Party of Five," where they brought Bailey and Claudia Salinger to life. They played children orphaned after their parents died in a car crash, leaving the eldest son as guardian. "Party of Five" aired its last episode in 2000, and Chabert and Wolf have been waiting for a perfect opportunity to reunite on-screen.