Queen Camilla Reportedly On The Outs With Kate Middleton While Still Shunning Meghan And Harry

The rift between much of the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is no secret. Private conflicts came to light when the Sussexes shared many of their experiences in interviews, the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," and Harry's memoir "Spare." One person who didn't come off well in Harry's "Spare" was his stepmother, Queen Camilla. And while Harry denied that he wrote a scathing account of Camilla in "Spare," she definitely didn't come off great. He wrote about how he and his brother didn't want their dad to marry Camilla, and Harry's belief that she and her team leaked stories to the media and that Camilla had "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," per Time.

However, it's not just Camilla's relationship with the Sussexes that's suffering. Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, seemingly aren't in a good place either. Both Kate and Camilla are royal outsiders, having married into the famous family, but apparently Camilla didn't always approve of Kate as a match for William, per The Sun. There have also been rumors that Camilla is jealous of Kate's popularity with the public; Radar Online noted that a royal insider said Camilla was "consumed by jealousy" when it came to Kate. It's a sentiment seemingly shared by her husband. Prince Harry wrote in "Spare" about how King Charles wasn't happy when Kate and William got more attention than he did, via Daily Mail.

With Camilla's new role as queen consort, tensions may be escalating between her and Kate.