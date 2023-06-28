Queen Camilla Reportedly On The Outs With Kate Middleton While Still Shunning Meghan And Harry
The rift between much of the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is no secret. Private conflicts came to light when the Sussexes shared many of their experiences in interviews, the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," and Harry's memoir "Spare." One person who didn't come off well in Harry's "Spare" was his stepmother, Queen Camilla. And while Harry denied that he wrote a scathing account of Camilla in "Spare," she definitely didn't come off great. He wrote about how he and his brother didn't want their dad to marry Camilla, and Harry's belief that she and her team leaked stories to the media and that Camilla had "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," per Time.
However, it's not just Camilla's relationship with the Sussexes that's suffering. Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, seemingly aren't in a good place either. Both Kate and Camilla are royal outsiders, having married into the famous family, but apparently Camilla didn't always approve of Kate as a match for William, per The Sun. There have also been rumors that Camilla is jealous of Kate's popularity with the public; Radar Online noted that a royal insider said Camilla was "consumed by jealousy" when it came to Kate. It's a sentiment seemingly shared by her husband. Prince Harry wrote in "Spare" about how King Charles wasn't happy when Kate and William got more attention than he did, via Daily Mail.
With Camilla's new role as queen consort, tensions may be escalating between her and Kate.
There might be some hard feelings between Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine
At the coronation of King Charles III, Queen Camilla was also crowned. And as they left Westminster Abbey, Catherine, Princess of Wales curtsied as the king walked past, but she didn't do the same for Camilla, per Radar Online. This was apparently down to a dispute over the guest list for the coronation, with a limited number of Middleton family members allowed to attend — just four, compared to Camilla's 20. Additionally, Camilla herself invited Rose Hanbury to attend the coronation. Rumors have swirled about an affair between Prince William and Hanbury, so that could explain some lingering hurt feelings between Camilla and Kate. However, besides Kate's coronation curtsy snub, there haven't been any public signs of the tensions between the two women.
The falling out between Camilla and Meghan and Harry is more obvious. And apparently while at the Royal Ascot, the chatter amongst the royals and their guests reportedly included their relief that Harry and Meghan weren't there, according to OK! Magazine. Camilla is said to feel "uncomfortable" around Meghan and Harry, and considering the royal tea Harry has spilled about his stepmother, that may never change.