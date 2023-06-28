Chrissy Teigen's Name For Fourth Baby Carries Touching Tribute To Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend chose the name Wren Alexander Stephens for their fourth baby with a middle name that was a tribute to the surrogate who carried him. Teigen posted her family's name choice and a tribute to their surrogacy journey on Instagram: "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you."

So sweet! It's clear that it wasn't a transactional relationship; Teigen wrote about how close she and Alexandra were during the pregnancy and it sounds like they'll stay close for years to come. Teigen's third pregnancy and Alexandra's even overlapped, and Teigen described their sweet bonding activities, like eating hot pot and watching "Vanderpump Rules" together while pregnant.

Teigen included pics of the new baby — he's got a full head of hair! — as well as a sweet picture of her kissing Alexandra's pregnant belly. And while they're over the moon with happiness now, it sounds like the surrogacy journey wasn't always smooth. Teigen wrote, "The first embryo we tried with Alex didn't survive." Thankfully the second one did, and with the birth of Wren, as Teigen put it, "our hearts, and our home, are officially full."