Times Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Refreshingly Honest About Their Relationship

Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales are one of the most famous royal couples in the world, but because of their positions and roles within the British royal family, fans know surprisingly little about what they are truly like behind closed doors. This is especially true when it comes to their relationship with one another.

The couple met and fell in love as college students in the early 2000s, and have been married since 2011. Since their fairytale wedding, the couple also welcomed three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Still, the couple rarely engages in any form of public displays of affection and tends to follow royal protocol when it comes to their private lives, meaning there really isn't a lot known about the inner workings of their romance.

Thankfully, while they do try to keep things mostly private, the royal couple has, on occasion, given fans an inside look that shows just how strong their bond is, whether it was through meaningful glances and light touches, outright confessions or small comments. Here's how they've refreshingly shared some more honest glimpses of their love story and lives today.