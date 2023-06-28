Jeanne Cadieu: 5 Facts About Jake Gyllenhaal's Model Girlfriend

Jake Gyllenhaal has had an incredibly successful career, but it's not just his films that have attracted attention. His dating history has also been a topic of conversation — even more so because the "Donnie Darko" actor is so secretive about his personal life, and he's not one to discuss current or ex-girlfriends.

"Well, I have a firm belief that I enter space with an open heart and a mind that's strong enough to protect it," he told The Guardian in a 2017 interview. "I'm not necessarily guarded, but I consider intimacy to be very important, and I don't think everybody needs to know about my family or my personal details. I'm old school in that way." That could change as he finds himself in a long-term and committed relationship with Jeanne Cadieu, and his comments about her show just how in love he really is.

But who is the woman who holds Gyllenhaal's heart, and what should fans know about her? She is much more than the partner of a celebrity; she's a successful model with a thriving career of her own. Still, that doesn't mean there are not many exciting things waiting for her and Jake Gyllenhaal in the future.