Royal Styles From The '80s We Wish Would Make A Comeback

Ah, the '80s. It was a time of excess and decadence, and the phrase "the bigger the better" applied to shoulder pads and hairstyles. Duran Duran ruled MTV, and Madonna inspired a generation of "wannabes." Bold patterns and eye-popping colors dominated one end of the fashion spectrum, while preppy polos and plaids held up the other. Glamour was a big part of the '80s scene, with sequined gowns and glittery jewels lighting up the nights, accented by dramatic makeup. It was a totally tubular time that was defined by people who, in the words of Cindy Lauper, "just wanna have fun."

Even the royals weren't immune to the allure of the decade. The late Princess Diana in particular seemed to have a special fondness for all things '80s. From the hot British bands to the cool British brands, she was often seen embracing the trends of the day.

Like all fashion trends, what goes around comes around, and some '80s trends are making a big comeback in 2023. While we aren't ready to whip out the neon eyeshadow just yet, we wouldn't mind seeing an encore performance of a few royal styles from the era.