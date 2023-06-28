What Happened To Morninghead After Shark Tank?
Dealing with bedhead is no way to start the day. That's why entrepreneur Max Valverde created a solution for this problem, an invention he coined "Morninghead." Morninghead can be best described as a shower cap. To use, all you need to do is add water to the inside of the cap, put it on, rub the cap, and voila, the bed head is gone and you can proceed with your morning, mess-free. According to Morninghead's website, the cap, which has a lifespan of three months, is reusable and can be washed either by hand or in the washing machine.
In March 2014, Valverde appeared in season 5, episode 21 of the hit series "Shark Tank," where he showed how simple it was to use Morninghead at home or on the go. Valverde, then based in Boston, Massachusetts, asked the sharks for $25,000 in exchange for 20% of Morninghead. While Morninghead amused the sharks, they were not entirely convinced by it. Daymond John said that Morninghead "is a diaper you put on your head."
In fact, the wealthy "Shark Tank" stars seemed genuinely surprised when Valverde explained that he had sold 7,000 products in more than 42 countries. He noted that he had made $36,000 by selling Morninghead for $7.99 and that the $25,000 would lower the cost of production. Despite this, none of the sharks were interested in Morninghead. However, this was not the end of the product.
Morninghead is sold exclusively on Amazon
Speaking to Patch about his experience appearing on "Shark Tank," Max Valverde, who started Morninghead through Kickstarter, said, "Filming 'Shark Tank' was a blast — it's a great show and I feel honored to be part of it." Although "Shark Tank" didn't pan out, he told WCVB-TV, "At the end of the day, it's 7.5 million viewers. It's marketing you can't pay for." But after the episode aired, Morninghead has kept a low profile. Its social media pages, including Instagram and Twitter, have not been updated since 2014. However, its website is still up and running.
That said, the only way to get your hands on this hair product is by purchasing it on Amazon. Morninghead retails for $10.99 and is rated 3.3 stars out of 5. A review from 2020 states, "Wow! I couldn't believe how fast the Sharks had dismissed this and just had to try it. I was so glad to find it on Amazon. I was right they should have jumped on it. The cap does everything it's supposed to do and more."
Others said that the product had its faults. In 2015, one individual wrote, "This works pretty great if you can find the perfect amount of water to put in it otherwise, water will either run down your neck if you put too much or your hair won't get wet enough if you use too little."
Founder Max Valverde is a social media star
@dadbodgoespro
Thanks everyone for all the support! And thanks @Backcountry for believing in me. Also, I’m getting interviewed for Inside Edition on Monday the 15th so hit me with a follow if you want to see the behind the scenes! If you’re new to my channel, I post daily about my midlife crisis (jk, my crazy journey!), being an older athlete, backcountry skiing, mountain biking, managing being a father, husband, and an athlete, weight loss while training, and I’d love for you to come with me on this adventure for the olympics in 2026. Let’s do this! #olympichopeful #skimo #myjourney #backcountryskiing #splitboarding #skiing #randonee #transformation #venturebeyond #sponsored #greenscreenvideo♬ original sound - Max Valverde
On his LinkedIn, Max Valverde wrote that he was only involved with Morninghead from February 2014 to May that year. Furthermore, he noted that his wife, whom Patch says is named Megan, took over the company. Valverde subsequently went on to work for FareHarbor, a software company. He left the company in 2022 and has since become a social media sensation. On TikTok, Valverde has over 42k followers, with good reason. At the time of this publication, Valverde is training to participate in the 2026 Ski Mountaineering Olympics (Skimo) in Italy.
Per Inside Edition, Valverde is an anomaly; he will be in his 40s if he makes the Olympic team, and he has no prior experience being an athlete. He told the publication, "Sometimes you got to look deep down [ and think] what do you really want? I found this old desire to see what the human body can do." On TikTok, Valverde shares how he's training for the event with his followers. In one video, he explained how he went from being seen as a joke on "Shark Tank" to becoming a professional athlete. As of 2023, Valverde is ranked 12th nationally in ski mountaineering.