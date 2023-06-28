What Happened To Morninghead After Shark Tank?

Dealing with bedhead is no way to start the day. That's why entrepreneur Max Valverde created a solution for this problem, an invention he coined "Morninghead." Morninghead can be best described as a shower cap. To use, all you need to do is add water to the inside of the cap, put it on, rub the cap, and voila, the bed head is gone and you can proceed with your morning, mess-free. According to Morninghead's website, the cap, which has a lifespan of three months, is reusable and can be washed either by hand or in the washing machine.

In March 2014, Valverde appeared in season 5, episode 21 of the hit series "Shark Tank," where he showed how simple it was to use Morninghead at home or on the go. Valverde, then based in Boston, Massachusetts, asked the sharks for $25,000 in exchange for 20% of Morninghead. While Morninghead amused the sharks, they were not entirely convinced by it. Daymond John said that Morninghead "is a diaper you put on your head."

In fact, the wealthy "Shark Tank" stars seemed genuinely surprised when Valverde explained that he had sold 7,000 products in more than 42 countries. He noted that he had made $36,000 by selling Morninghead for $7.99 and that the $25,000 would lower the cost of production. Despite this, none of the sharks were interested in Morninghead. However, this was not the end of the product.