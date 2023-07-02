The Simple Makeup Hack Princess Diana Used For A Softer Look

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Princess Diana was known for her bold and innovative style (revenge dress, anyone?), but also for her numerous hair and makeup looks. As she grew older, Diana's makeup looks began to shift slightly, and this was a change that was purposefully made by both Diana and her makeup artists.

Makeup artist Mary Greenwell, who did Diana's makeup for a Vogue shoot in 1991 and was later invited around by Diana herself to discuss all things beauty, told the Daily Mail that a main point of Diana's makeup look was keeping things soft and natural as opposed to bold and striking. She also revealed that Diana was very relaxed about how her makeup should be done, telling Greenwell: "Whatever you want. Just make me look fresh and new. Just do something different on me."

If you've always wanted to know how to recreate Diana's makeup look from that day, it's easier than you'd think, thanks to Greenwell sharing how exactly she made Diana's makeup look so fresh and glowy.