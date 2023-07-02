What Happened To Nearly Newlywed After Shark Tank?

Weddings can be expensive. The venue, dress, dinner, cocktails, favors, and decorations are just a few things that rack up the bill. But one smart hack to planning a wedding on a budget is to rent your gown since you're probably only going to wear it once, like that high school prom dress.

Jackie Courtney set out to break the stigma that a bridal gown has to be expensive and that rentals or pre-owned dresses are something to be ashamed of. Her business, Nearly Newlywed, is an online boutique where brides-to-be can shop for their dream dresses at up to 90% off retail. Not only is Courtney the owner, but a customer too. On her website, she wrote, "I wore a Vera Wang gown that was worn by a bride in Atlanta. I resold it to another bride in NYC after my wedding, and she sold it to a bride in London. 4+ brides wearing a $7k dress instead of 4 new dresses at $7k each."

To get her company off the ground, Courtney pitched on "Shark Tank," hoping for a deal. However, none of the investors wanted to marry themselves to Nearly Newlywed.