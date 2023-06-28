The Best Colors To Wear To A Job Interview (And What They Mean)

Naturally, there is a lot on your mind when you're going in for a job interview. After all, first impressions matter. According to Forbes, you only have seven seconds to make a good first impression. With that statistic looming over your head, of course you're wondering how you sound when you speak, how your resume stacks up against the competition, how eloquently you answer questions, and how you look to your interviewer. That's a lot of pressure to put on a 15- to 60-minute conversation.

To help relieve that pressure, picking an outfit that makes you feel confident is key to nailing your interview. And learning how others perceive you according to the colors you wear is handy knowledge to have when you're shooting for the stars to nab that dream job. Learning why orange is a no-go and why neutrals trump all can help you pick your outfit out accordingly and without a doubt. Choosing the right outfit with the right color will allow you to convey your personality and the type of worker that you are as soon as you walk through the door.