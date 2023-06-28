Body Language Expert Notices William Doesn't Mind Kate's Cheeky PDA Moment — Exclusive

Public displays of affection between royal couples don't happen often — one very public exception has been the Buckingham Palace balcony kiss on their wedding day. It started with Prince Charles and Princess Diana at their wedding in 1981 and Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson followed suit in 1986. Twenty-five years later, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared not one but two kisses on the balcony for the world to see.

Apart from their wedding day kisses, moments of PDA between Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales are rare. It's not an official royal requirement for couples to keep their hands off each other. One etiquette expert told Elle, "Each senior member of the royal family is trusted to make the judgment calls of what's appropriate and when."

However, there have been a few times the couple has been caught sharing some intimate moments together. One of them was at the 2023 Royal Ascot when Kate rested her hand on William's lower back, and potentially even a bit lower. Jess Ponce III, body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," told The List that it looks like William wasn't bothered by his wife's cheeky show of affection.