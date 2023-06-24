Kate Middleton's Bold Monochromatic Look Scorches At 2023 Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton brought all the summer heat to the 2023 Royal Ascot. The Princess of Wales has become synonymous with demureness and classiness. She is often wearing soft colors, like pastels and white, whenever she's out at public events chatting with guests, winning hearts, and inspiring shoppers with her style choices. Her refined, modest fashion has earned the royal a rep for not stirring the pot with her outfits. But the well-dressed princess mixed things up when she burst onto the scene at the 2023 Royal Ascot in what must be the most daring look we've seen from Middleton — and we're loving her for it.

Kate had all eyes on her when she arrived in monochromatic red at the Royal Ascot in a horse-drawn carriage. Everything from her flowery hat to her fashionable clutch was a brilliant shade of red, while her gold-accented earring provided a nice variation. There couldn't have been a more fitting occasion for her to have tested the waters with her cherry red ensemble. The annual five-day horse race is where British royalty and celebrities show up in some of the most memorable fashion you'll see over the summer.