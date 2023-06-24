Kate Middleton's Bold Monochromatic Look Scorches At 2023 Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton brought all the summer heat to the 2023 Royal Ascot. The Princess of Wales has become synonymous with demureness and classiness. She is often wearing soft colors, like pastels and white, whenever she's out at public events chatting with guests, winning hearts, and inspiring shoppers with her style choices. Her refined, modest fashion has earned the royal a rep for not stirring the pot with her outfits. But the well-dressed princess mixed things up when she burst onto the scene at the 2023 Royal Ascot in what must be the most daring look we've seen from Middleton — and we're loving her for it.
Kate had all eyes on her when she arrived in monochromatic red at the Royal Ascot in a horse-drawn carriage. Everything from her flowery hat to her fashionable clutch was a brilliant shade of red, while her gold-accented earring provided a nice variation. There couldn't have been a more fitting occasion for her to have tested the waters with her cherry red ensemble. The annual five-day horse race is where British royalty and celebrities show up in some of the most memorable fashion you'll see over the summer.
Kate blazes her own path after mirroring Princess Diana
Last year, Kate Middleton took inspiration from Princess Diana for her Royal Ascot debut. Her polka-dot, power-shoulder dress mirrored a Royal Ascot dress worn by her late mother-in-law, and her entry outfit for the summer games was an absolute success.
We were wondering what Kate would do next after such a powerful debut outfit, and she did not disappoint. Her bold look at the 2023 Royal Ascot sizzled. It was thoughtfully designed by someone who has had a hand in her most iconic outfits. The long-sleeved dress, which featured a V-neckline and belted waist, was designed by Alexander McQueen, the genius behind her royal wedding gown (via People).
While Kate set cameras ablaze with her fierce and fiery look at the Royal Ascot next to Prince William, she wasn't the only member of the royal family that had people analyzing her look. Queen Camilla's Royal Ascot ensemble was also much talked about, with some fans pointing out that the queen's Ascot look might have been a subtle dig at Meghan Markle.