The New Faces You'll See On Season 5 Of Virgin River

"Virgin River" fans couldn't be more excited about the show's big return for Season 5. The Netflix series has captivated viewers with its stunning visual landscapes and dramatic and emotional storylines over the years. Fans also love the cast members, especially the two leads, Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe, and Martin Henderson, who portrays the character of Jack Sheridan. However, Season 5 of the series will also feature a ton of new faces.

Thankfully, all of the fan-favorite actors will be back to reprise their beloved characters, according to Netflix Life. Stars like Annette O'Toole (Hope McCrea), Tim Matheson (Dr. Vernon Mullins), Zibby Allen (Brie Sheridan), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dan Brady), Colin Lawrence (Preacher Middleton), and Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts) will all return to continue telling their stories all well. Significant players like Jo Ellen, Lizzie, Hannah, and others will have their chance to shine during the season too.

However, the new characters will surely bring some fresh storylines to the show in the upcoming season, so viewers should get to know these as-yet unfamiliar faces.