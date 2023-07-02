5 Self-Care Steps You Need To Take After A Day At The Beach

When summer rolls around, a trip to the beach invariably finds its way to your list of things to do. Even if you're busy enjoying the sun in different ways, your friends are bound to plan a day out close to the ocean and invite you along. And for good reason. After spending months looking at the weather forecast before planning your day, when the sun is out to stay, the beach is the perfect place to be.

But with all the sun, fun, and sand comes some wear and tear on your skin and hair. Sure, when you're out there sporting your favorite swimwear, enjoying the waves, rays, and getting into your best beach reads, the last thing on your mind might be skin and hair self-care tips. But just like experts would tell you that SPF is a must when you're out in the sun or that your hair could use some UV protectant before you go for a swim, they will also tell you that you're better off following a few simple recovery steps after you find your way back to your room.

Plus, giving your skin and hair some TLC is also a fantastic way to wind down and engage in some mindful (and grateful) reflection of the fun day you've just had. Here are five self-care tips you need to follow after a day at the beach.